Naya Rivera’s family settles wrongful death lawsuit nearly two years after tragic drowning

A settlement has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Naya Rivera’s family against Ventura County, California, following the tragic drowning of the actress at age 33.

Loading the player...

The lawsuit was filed in November 2020 by Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, on behalf of their 6-year-old son Josey, alleging that the actress’ death was preventable, as her boat did not comply with US Coast Guard safety standards.

Describing that the boat “was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats.”

Now their family attorney, Amjad M. Khan has declared that “all parties have entered into a global settlement.”

“Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru,” Attorney Khan stated, explaining that while “the tragic loss of Josey’s mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy.”

It was also reported that court documents referenced Lake Piru’s “deadly history,” claiming that there was not “a single sign anywhere” that warned about “the lake’s strong currents, low visibility, high winds, changing water depths, underwater caves, ledges and drop offs, or the trees, brush and other debris that congest its waters due to the vastly changing water levels and winds.”

The ‘Glee’ star was confirmed dead on July 13, 2020, after an unsuccessful search-and-rescue operation was conducted, later changing into a recovery mission following an extensive search.

Her body was found in the lake, and an autopsy ruled the cause of death to be accidental drowning. Authorities also determined that Rivera was able to save her son Josey, putting him back on the boat.