Celebrities react to the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Taylor Hawkins was found dead on Friday, March 25th. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” wrote the band in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”
Hawkins’s death has rattled the musical industry, with many remembering him as one of the most memorable, kind, and positive icons in rock history. The celebrity tributes shared throughout the day demosntrate how influential Hawkins’ work was, resonating with rock legends like Ozzy Osbourne and Mick Jagger, to contemporary artists like Miley Cyrus and Finneas. Musicians like Travis Barker and Axel Rose shared some of their favorite memories with Hawkins.
. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022
So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time. pic.twitter.com/wueydCu5gw— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 26, 2022
Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans.— Axl Rose (@axlrose) March 26, 2022
So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace— FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022
As of this writing, the cause of death is not yet known although authorities are investigating whether narcotics were involved. Hawkins was found at the Hotel Casa Medina in Bogota, Colombia. The band’s scheduled concert at the Festival Estéreo Picnic was canceled.
Taylor Hawkins rose to fame by playing the drums in Alanis Morissette’s band, including the hit song “You Oughta Know.” “It was so much fun. I joined Alanis’ band and the single [You Oughta Know] came out and it just went f*cking nuclear. Next thing you know, I’m in a video that’s on MTV every hour. That tour was very special, and I owe her a lot of gratitude,” he said in an interview with Kerrang. From that gig, he jumped to the Foo Fighters, becoming the second most recognizable face in it.
Hawkins shared how he joined the band, reaching out to Dave Grohl after hearing that the Foo Fighters’ drummer had quit on the radio. “I said, ‘I heard you guys are looking for a drummer,’ and he said, ‘Well, do you know any?’. I thought Alanis wanted to go in a more laid-back direction, and it seemed like the right time to jump. Alanis didn’t need me! I basically said to Dave, ‘I’ll play drums for you,’ and we jammed a couple of times,” said Hawkins. He was a part of the Foo Fighters for 25 years.