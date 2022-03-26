Celebrities react to the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

As of this writing, the cause of death is not yet known although authorities are investigating whether narcotics were involved. Hawkins was found at the Hotel Casa Medina in Bogota, Colombia. The band’s scheduled concert at the Festival Estéreo Picnic was canceled.

Taylor Hawkins rose to fame by playing the drums in Alanis Morissette’s band, including the hit song “You Oughta Know.” “It was so much fun. I joined Alanis’ band and the single [You Oughta Know] came out and it just went f*cking nuclear. Next thing you know, I’m in a video that’s on MTV every hour. That tour was very special, and I owe her a lot of gratitude,” he said in an interview with Kerrang. From that gig, he jumped to the Foo Fighters, becoming the second most recognizable face in it.

Hawkins shared how he joined the band, reaching out to Dave Grohl after hearing that the Foo Fighters’ drummer had quit on the radio. “I said, ‘I heard you guys are looking for a drummer,’ and he said, ‘Well, do you know any?’. I thought Alanis wanted to go in a more laid-back direction, and it seemed like the right time to jump. Alanis didn’t need me! I basically said to Dave, ‘I’ll play drums for you,’ and we jammed a couple of times,” said Hawkins. He was a part of the Foo Fighters for 25 years.