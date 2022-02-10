Billie Eilish and Finneas meet President Biden and his dog

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas added a stop on their musical tour to meet President Joe Biden. On Wednesday, Eilish and her brother stopped by the White House and took a photo with President Biden, who, like all of us, is a fan.
Biden shared a photo of their meeting, showing the three of them wearing their face masks and huddling close for the camera. “When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House. Great to see you and your family — and I’m glad you got to meet Commander,” Biden captioned the post, referencing Commander, their family dog.
People Magazine spoke to a representative from the White House, who provided a little bit more background into their meeting. “Billie Eilish, Finneas and their parents Maggie and Patrick were invited to pay a visit to the White House today to meet President Biden,” said the representative. “Billie and Finneas were supporters during Biden’s campaign and the Biden family have been long-time fans of their music. Billie is in D.C. for her world tour, playing at the Capital One Arena tonight.”
Meeting the president is just another highlight of Eilish’s week, who learned this Tuesday that her song “No Time To Die” was nominated for an Oscar. She shared her thoughts over Instagram, writing, “nominated for an OSCAR thank you SO much to @theacademy for this nomination!! it was an absolute dream to write a song for a @007 film and i’m so honored that it’s nominated. peak life experience. THANK YOU!!!”
Billie Eilish has been a supporter of Biden during his campaign in 2020, performing her song “My Future” at the Democratic National Committee’s virtual convention.