Billie Eilish and Finneas meet President Biden and his dog

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas added a stop on their musical tour to meet President Joe Biden. On Wednesday, Eilish and her brother stopped by the White House and took a photo with President Biden, who, like all of us, is a fan.

Biden shared a photo of their meeting, showing the three of them wearing their face masks and huddling close for the camera. “When I heard my friends @billieeilish and @finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them over to the White House. Great to see you and your family — and I’m glad you got to meet Commander,” Biden captioned the post, referencing Commander, their family dog.

People Magazine spoke to a representative from the White House, who provided a little bit more background into their meeting. “Billie Eilish, Finneas and their parents Maggie and Patrick were invited to pay a visit to the White House today to meet President Biden,” said the representative. “Billie and Finneas were supporters during Biden’s campaign and the Biden family have been long-time fans of their music. Billie is in D.C. for her world tour, playing at the Capital One Arena tonight.”