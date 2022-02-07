WATCH: Billie Eilish stops concert to help fan who had trouble breathing

Billie Eilish proves how much she cares about her fans, after making a full-stop during her latest concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, where she noticed a fan appeared to be in distress.

The successful singer was performing on her highly anticipated Happier Than Ever world tour, when she suddenly saw someone in the crowd who needed medical attention.

“You need an inhaler?” the 20-year-old singer said, asking everyone around the young fan to give her some space to breathe. “It’s OK ... give her some time. Don’t crowd,” Billie said, in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

And while this was a very scary situation for Billie and her fans, the young woman appeared to be fine and stayed in the audience after the singer asked her team for an inhaler, adding “Relax, relax, it’s OK.”

In a different video Billie can be seen blowing a kiss and mouthing “I love you,” after asking if she had to “come out.”

This is not the first time the Grammy winner shows appreciation for her fans during a concert, stopping her performance at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City last fall, where she asked security to help, pointing into the crowd and saying “Security, why aren’t you paying attention?” before continuing the concert.