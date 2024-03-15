Billie Eilish’s uncanny resemblance with Mexican star Verónica Castro: Fans react

The 2024 edition of the Academy Awards made headlines for multiple reasons, from the best looks on the red carpet to fun and unforgettable moments during the ceremony. However, one of the viral moments that followed the award show, started when Eugenio Derbez pointed out the resemblance between Oscar winner Billie Eilish, and Mexican icon Verónica Castro.

The actor shared a photo of the singer in one of his WhatsApp group chats. “Vero Castro arriving to the 2024 Oscars,” he wrote, posting a photo of Billie on the red carpet, wearing a black-and-white suit.

Fans of the pair quickly noticed the similarities and shared their thoughts on social media, with many pointing out that despite their almost 50-year age gap, the pair share a resemblance. “Billie Eilish is gradually turning into Verónica Castro and we didn’t notice,” one person wrote, referring to the brunette hair and the contrast with their blue eyes.

Other online users shared photos of Verónica at a young age to confirm the resemblance, while others wondered if the acclaimed singer knew about the actress. “I can’t unsee it,” someone else commented on Twitter. Fans of the actress shared more photos of her in the 70s to prove their point.

“According to my mom Billie Eilish is Verónica Castro when she was young,” another user shared on social media, adding, “Billie Eilish is preparing to portray Verónica Castro in a docuseries about her life.” And while the singer and the actress are seemingly not aware of the viral moment, fans of the pair continue to share their opinions.