Billie Eilish broke up with her boyfriend after having a romantic dream with Christian Bale

Billie Eilish is sharing the reason why she decided to split from her boyfriend. The acclaimed singer was recently interviewed ahead of her Oscar performance, and while she didn’t reveal who she was dating at the time of her cryptic dream, Billie says that dreaming about Christian Bale made her “[come] to her senses.”

The singer was talking about superheroes and mentioned ‘The Dark Knight,’ which caused her to remember her dream about the actor. Billie was joined by her brother Finneas, who couldn’t help but laugh after she revealed what happened in the dream.

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce in 2021

“A couple years ago, I had a dream about Christian Bale, and it was in a little cafe in the sunlight, and it made me realize I had to break up with my boyfriend at the time,” the singer said during the interview. Fans of the artist speculated about who she was dating at the time, with many believing it was Matthew Tyler Vorce.

Jesse Rutherford and Billie Eilish in 2023.

“No, like, genuinely. I woke up and I was like [gasps] and I came to my senses,” Billie added. She also dated Jesse Rutherford last year, however, the pair remain friends following their split. “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends. All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single,” TMZ reported at the time.

Billie is set to release a new album soon and has been enjoying the success of her song ‘What Was I Made For?’ which earned her multiple nominations, including an Academy Award nomination. She is set to perform the hit song at the Oscars on March 10th.