Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo’s friendship: How she inspired her saddest song

Both Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish have had unique experiences as young musicians in the entertainment industry. The ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer started her musical career at a very young age, achieving success and quickly becoming one of the most popular artists worldwide.

This is why Billie was able to relate to Olivia’s experience, when her song ‘Driver’s License’ became viral, followed by the success of her first album, and reaching levels of popularity that are rarely seen among musicians these days.

During a recent interview with L.A. Times, Billie revealed that she felt protective of Olivia during the first years of her career. “Olivia was getting big, and she was just, like, this little dainty child,” she explained “I felt so nervous. I was worried about her. She came up in that acting world, and people are so weird.”

She went on to explain that she felt inspired by Olivia to write her song ‘Goldwing’ from her 2021 album, referencing the media attention and the struggles a young artist suffers in the music industry. “It’s not only about her. I was just thinking about her when I was writing it,” Billie added. “She was coming and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me.”

Billie concluded by saying that she sees herself “in all these young girls,” and compared the experience when it comes to boys in the industry. “And it’s the girls, man. Boys can handle themselves. They’re dudes — they don’t have to deal with it like we do. I just want to hold everybody in a little glass box and never let anything touch them.”

Olivia previously talked about Billie during an interview with ET. “I just think she’s incredible,” she said. “It’s so cool to be able to look up to someone like her. I just really admire how confident she is and how she just marches to the beat of her own drum.”