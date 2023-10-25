The Drop: Olivia Rodrigo at The GRAMMY Museum©GettyImages
Olivia Rodrigo reveals her biggest regret before fame: Can you guess what it is?

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Olivia Rodrigo has reached great success following the release of her first two albums. The 20-year-old singer is currently one of the most popular singers, with a diverse fanbase and already sold-out shows before the start of her upcoming tour. And while many young artists dream of this amount of success, Olivia says she has one regret before being catapulted into stardom.

During her recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Olivia revealed that she loves kids and wishes she had the chance to babysit before becoming a famous singer. “That’s one of my biggest dreams that I’ve never accomplished,” she said on the show. ”I would really love to be a babysitter. I love kids, so if you are ever in the market for a babysitter, hit me up.”

Kimmel, who has two young kids, told Olivia that she could still make her dream come true. “We could make that happen, no problem, although I’m guessing you would have to charge like $1,800 an hour or something,” he added, to which she replied, “No, for you, I’d give you a discount.”

This is not the first time Olivia talks about kids, as she previously revealed her plans for the future, hoping to be a mom one day. “I think my next tattoo, I’m going to wait until I have kids, and I’ll get their names tattooed on me,” the artist declared during an interview with ‘Wired.’

Olivia also shared her thoughts about going on tour while on the show. “I’m going to all these countries I’ve never been before, so I’m just excited to travel and get to meet new people that I didn’t get a chance to do last time,” she said. “I think I wrote some songs that are going to be really fun and exciting to play loud in front of the crowd.“

