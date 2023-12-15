Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge confirm relationship with a passionate kiss

Olivia Rodrigo has a new boyfriend. The singer was spotted kissing actor Louis Partridge, with the two first linked together in October. The two were photographed in an outing in New York, which showed them fueling their car and taking some adorable photos.

©GrosbyGroup



Rodrigo and Partridge at a New York gas station

Photos show the two laughing, kissing and embracing, as they wore plenty of layers to shield themselves from the cold. Rodrigo wore a maroon sherpa lined jacket and matchign pants. Partridge wore jeans, a flannel shirt, and a cap.

A second photo shows the two placing some groceries and luggage in the car’s trunk. As they stock up their vehicle, the two are seen laughing together, with Rodrigo holding on to some snacks.

©GrosbyGroup



Rodrigo and Partridge in New York

Rodrigo and Partridge’s relationship timeline

Rodrigo and Partridge first sparked relationship rumors in late October, when she was photographed in London with her close friend Conan Gray as the two visited Partridge. "They met through mutual pals earlier in the year and have been messaging quite a bit. She has spent a few days in the capital hanging out with them all but it’s been Louis who she has been inseparable from," said a source to Cosmopolitan at the time.

"They have been for dinners and nights out. They hit a club together on Friday night and were acting very coupley. It’s really sweet to see her happy."