Olivia Rodrigo explains why she doesn’t follow anybody on Instagram

Most of us have been there, scrolling through our ex’s social media accounts to keep up to date with their lives; however, things can get terrifying when we accidentally like an old post or follow them. This is precisely what happened to Olivia Rodrigo when checking her ex-boyfriend’s Instagram.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the three-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter revealed her experience and what she did after. “I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex as one does. Sue me, sorry,” the 20-year-old star said. “And I accidentally followed him ‘cause I was stalking him!”

To Rodrigo’s unfortunate situation was added that she is known for not following anyone on Instagram. “I was just following one person, so it was super obvious that I was following him,” she said.

According to the “Drivers License” singer, one of her friends noticed immediately and advised correcting her error by asking: “Did you mean to follow him? Unfollow him!”

“I couldn’t find a charger so I was just following my ex for a while,” the star said. “People were like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s hacked!’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, you guys be safe! Get your two-factor authentication, you guys.’ ”

Rodrigo told Fallon that now she stalks everyone from her Finsta (Fake Instagram account), noting that the account allows her to “just lurk and be curious.”