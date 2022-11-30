Tommy Lee’s mansion trashed like a Motley Crue hotel room in recent break-in

The mansion Tommy Lee is trying to sell was recently trashed and burglarized- although the items they stole are bizarre. Lee is currently not living in the Calabasas home, which probably explains why they left with so little. According to TMZ, they snuck in through the back.

The drummer and his ex-wifePamela Andersons’ adult tape was infamously stolen by electricion Rand Gauthier, in 1995. But these thieves made it out with a bathroom mirror and cabinet handles.

While they didn’t make away with anything super valuable, they did manage to do some damage to the home. They got in through a back glass door, and trashed the inside breaking glass, lamps, and a side gate, per LA Sheriffs department, via TMZ.

Considering the home is six bedrooms, there was a lot of space for them to act like hooligans. The total damage/loss is estimated to cost around $5K.

Once he found out the 60 year-old headed to the home to see the damage, and we can only imagine he had some Motley Crue flashbacks. The band notoriously trashed hotel rooms.

No one has been arrested, but as noted by TMZ, Lee’s not the one celebrity who has been a victim of recent burglaries. Megan Thee Stallion’s home was broken into in October while she was away. Stallion’s thieves made out with a lot more, reportedly taking hundreds and thousands worth of goods.

Lee will have to hire some contractors to fix the mansion considering he’s been trying to sell out for two years. He listed it back in September for $4.6 million for the second time after it failed to sell in May 2020.