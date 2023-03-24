A random man shows up at Rihanna’s house to propose

Rihanna probably has a lot of people who would love to be married to her, but one of them showed up at her home. TMZ reported Thursday that cops were called to the property after a random man showed up with intentions to propose to her.





It’s unclear if Rihanna, who is pregnant, or her partner A$AP Rocky was at the home. According to TMZ, a man traveled from South Carolina to Rihanna’s home, where he was almost immediately stopped by security. The outlet did not confirm the location, but it was reported in 2021 that the “Diamonds” singer purchased a $13.75 million home in Beverly Hills.



It didn’t seem like the man, who may be struggling with mental health issues, was trying to be sneaky. He walked right up to the home in a red Nike sweater.

Cops detained the young man, put him in handcuffs, and put him in a police car to have a chat. Since he hadn’t technically broken any laws, he was asked to leave and told not to return.

As noted by TMZ, It’s not the first time the singer, who announced her pregnancy at the Super Bowl, has been in a situation like this. Back in 2018, a man named Eduardo Leon was allegedly in her Los Angeles home for an entire day when she was out of town. He was arrested inside and told cops he was there to be intimate with her.

It’s not unusual that stalkers or fans to try to enter celebrities’ homes, but it is worrisome. Especially when they can be dangerous. Some stars will request restraining orders against people, like Kendall Jenner in 2021 after a man trespassed on her property and went swimming naked.