Cardi B had a hilarious yet relatable moment during a hangout with Rihanna and Paris Hilton

Cardi B, known for her unfiltered and candid personality, recently shared a hilarious yet relatable moment from her evening with fellow celebrities Rihanna and Paris Hilton. In an Instagram Live stream, the “WAP” rapper recounted her embarrassing situation after realizing she had food stuck in her teeth throughout their entire conversation.

The Grammy-winning artist didn’t hold back as she described the scene, admitting, “I was eating, I was hungry.” She elaborated on her nervous habit of smiling, especially in the presence of notable figures like Paris Hilton and Rihanna. Cardi explained, “You know, when I smile, I get nervous. I’m all up in Paris Hilton’s face. We sitting right next to each other.”

However, the comedic twist came when Cardi discovered upon returning home that she had unknowingly sported a less-than-flattering accessory throughout the evening—a piece of food stuck in her teeth. “When I got home, and I noticed that I just literally buried myself in my bed,” she confessed, embarrassed at the situation. After all, who hasn’t experienced the mortification of discovering something unexpected lodged in their teeth after a social gathering?

While Cardi B didn’t reveal where she encountered Rihanna and Paris Hilton, speculation arose that the trio had crossed paths at a fundraiser event held by Jason Lee, CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, in Los Angeles, as informed by People.

This incident isn’t the first time Cardi B has faced food-related dental dilemmas. In a humorous TikTok video shared last month, she revealed how one of her veneers fell out after indulging in a stale bagel.