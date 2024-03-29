Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Cardi B, North West, Rosalía, The Rock, and more

The weekend is here which means we have our weekly roundup of funny celebrity TikToks. Your favorite stars love being on the app sharing funny and hilarious caption. Get your weekend started with some viral videos.

1. The Rock

Dwayne Johnson makes a little girl’s Make a Wish come true by singing “You’re Welcome.” The 2 year-old child named Naomi is in the hospital with a brain disorder, and her favorite movie is Moana.

@therock Join me in a song 🎶 ❤️🎶 Naomi is 2yrs old and fighting the fight in the hospital with a brain disorder. Her wish is for Maui to send her a video of him singing “You’re Welcome” 🩵🎶❤️ As we know, there’s a lot of noise and negativity out there, but I deeply believe that positive energy, light and mana can make a real difference in people’s lives - especially when it comes to our children who are struggling. Naomi I hope you smile with this song and Uncle Maui will sing “You’re Welcome” anytime you need it. Thank you everyone watching this for sending your mana and positive light. ~ dj @Make-A-Wish ♬ original sound - The Rock

2. North West and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian looks absolutely thrilled while creating this hilarious and chaotic TikTok with North West.

3. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga shows off her birthday glam for her 38th.

4. Cardi B

Cardi B shows off her new piercings while dancing to her new track with Shakira, “Punteria.”

5. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba does her own Friday glam, showing off her beauty.

6. Rosalía

Rosalía does a makeup test and reveals which looks are her favorite.

7. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber shares a video without makeup and opens up about her Perioral Dermatitis to help share what works for her.

8. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner relives one of her sweet memories talking to her sister Khloe Kardashian.

9. Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone shares one of his paintings and explains how he got into it.

@sylvesterstallone Painting stumbled into my life during an idle time. I was bored, and knew that I was wasting my creativity. I needed a change, and I found it on an empty canvas. For me, a writer, painting goes beyond words- it’s ineffable. The brush is my vessel and the strokes are my voice. 'The phantom’, the piece featured, is a visual snapshot of the mind in motion–a tumultuous dance of thoughts before inspiration strikes. If you’re bored, find an outlet. Start creating. Keep punching. ♬ original sound - sylvesterstallone

10. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo quips about her favorite curse word.