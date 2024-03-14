©Dwayne Johnson/Instagram
Dwayne Johnson opens up about being a father of three daughters: ‘My mom was such a strong influence’

“I feel like, I had a real complicated relationship with my dad. So I came in hard-wired into the world,“ he revealed to Drew Barrymore.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Dwayne Johnson is looking back at his experience growing up, revealing that while he had “a real complicated relationship” with his father, he is thrilled to be a dad. The Hollywood actor is dad to 22-year-old Simone Johnson from his previous relationship with Dany Garcia.

The Rock is also a father to his two young daughters, 8-year-old Jasmine Johnson, and 5-year-old Tiana Johnson, with his wife Lauren Hashian. During a recent interview with Drew Barrymore, the actor talked about what it means for him to be a dad.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-PREMIERE-SKYSCRAPER©GettyImages
Dwayne Johnson, his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson, and his mother Ata Johnson

“It’s the greatest thing ever,” he revealed to Barrymore. “I feel like, I had a real complicated relationship with my dad. So I came in hard-wired into the world, complicated relationship with my dad, led me to the best of his capacity, which was limited and I understand that,” he explained.

©Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

During the interview he went on to talk about his relationship with his mom; “My mom was such a strong influence and I had all these women who raised me who were strong women.”

“And of course, years later, the universe, God, whatever that higher power is: 1 daughter, 2 daughters, 3 daughters. And it wound up being the greatest thing,” the actor declared, admitting that he is grateful to be on his journey as a father.

©Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

“Lauren and I like raising them in an environment and a culture where there are no limits to life. You can do anything you want, and you can achieve anything you want,” he previously said to People about his two younger daughters.

“I think, in the spirit of creating my own schedule, it allows me to get closer to the girls and where they’re around every corner they’re with me,“ he said to the publication in 2021.

