Lenny and Zoe Kravitz share adorable father-daughter moment on his Walk of Fame ceremony

Zoe and Lenny Kravitz shared a special moment at his Walk of Fame ceremony. Zoe was accompanying her father as he was presented with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the two taking a moment to hug and smile to each other before she gave a speech.

The video shows the two hugging, with Lenny turning to Zoe to smile at her and kiss her cheek.

The occasion was a special one, with Zoe taking the stage to introduce her dad, sharing a loving speech that also made fun of his fashion sense. “Lenny Kravitz, I’ve had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time, and I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life,” she said. “Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways, we’ve grown up together. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot.”

Lenny had Zoe with Lisa Bonet when he was 24, in December of 1988.

“I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art, but mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts,” said Zoe. “According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt.”

She shared that she used to find her dad’s clothes embarassing, but now she respects it. “You really do pull it off,” she said. “Your relationship with a netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works,” she said, making the audience laugh.

Zoe and Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz’s Walk of Fame ceremony

Lenny Kravitz has had an incredibly prolific and succesful career in music, switching genres and styles with ease. He’s also an actor, having starred in various films, like “Precious” and “The Hunger Games.”

His ceremony at the Walk of Fame was attended by his friend Denzel Washington, who also gave a speech, and Channing Tatum, who accompanied his fiancée Zoe.