Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future.

The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his personal life, and was asked about the possibility of a new marriage, now that he is in a new romantic relationship. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again,” he explained, adding that “relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist.”

“In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed,” he continued. “But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”

Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman back in 2019, however the former couple decided to divorce in December 2020. Tatum was married to Dewan from 2009 to 2019, sharing 9-year-old daughter Everly.

Following her divorce, Kravitz revealed to GQ that she is “done romanticizing the ‘old is domestic’ thing. It’s cute for a minute and then it’s not,” explaining that it is an “uncomfortable question, especially for a woman to ask herself,” in response to wanting kids and getting married.

Tatum has previously revealed that while it was a “terrifying” divorce for him, it was exactly what the pair needed. He also admitted that the breakup gave him an opportunity to “work on” himself and “become best friends” with his daughter.