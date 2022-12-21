Salma Hayek says lap dance in ‘Magic Mike 3’ was ‘challenging’

Salma Hayek is playing a key role in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” In a new interview, Hayek talked about the film, what’s exciting to her and some of the challenges she faced when shooting it.

While promoting her work in the film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Hayek and Antonio Banderas talked with Entertainment Tonight. Hayek talked about her role and the challenges of the film. “It’s very physically challenging,” she said of the film’s dance scenes. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.”

She also talked about her character and some of the joys of being involved in the film. "I play a strong woman," Hayek said. "You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes. And I got to boss them around."

Banderas laughed at that, saying, "Poor girl. Poor you,” and said that he could have made a cameo in the film. "He would have. He would have shamed them," said Hayek. "He's a really good dancer, Antonio."