Salma Hayek says lap dance in ‘Magic Mike 3’ was ‘challenging’

Salma Hayek is playing a key role in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” In a new interview, Hayek talked about the film, what’s exciting to her and some of the challenges she faced when shooting it.
While promoting her work in the film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Hayek and Antonio Banderas talked with Entertainment Tonight. Hayek talked about her role and the challenges of the film. “It’s very physically challenging,” she said of the film’s dance scenes. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.”
She also talked about her character and some of the joys of being involved in the film. "I play a strong woman," Hayek said. "You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes. And I got to boss them around."
Banderas laughed at that, saying, "Poor girl. Poor you,” and said that he could have made a cameo in the film. "He would have. He would have shamed them," said Hayek. "He's a really good dancer, Antonio."
Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas also talked about their friendship, her experiences working together, and their onscreen reunion in “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” Banderas and Hayek worked together in the film “Desperado,” released way back in 1995.
"And it was the first time I did a screen test with someone and I was so nervous and he was kind,” said Hayek. "And it was so nice to be able to speak Spanish to the person. I was really nervous and he found it funny. He was laughing at everything and that relaxed me a lot."
“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” will be released on February 10th, 2023. The film follows Mike and Hayek’s characters as they go to London to set up a live show with male dancers. If you’re not intrigued by its premise, in an interview with People, Channing Tatum described it as the “Super Bowl of stripping,” which sounds great.