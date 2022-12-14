Salma Hayek’s princess inspired look for the premiere of ‘Puss in Boots’ next to Antonio Banderas

Salma Hayek wore the perfect princess gown for the red carpet premiere of ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ in New York City. The Hollywood star was all smiles posing for the cameras next to Antonio Banderas at Lincoln Center.

“She’s a real friend,” Banderas said about his experience working with Salma throughout his career. “Every time that we’ve been working together, immediately there is a chemistry that is very difficult to explain. I don’t want to intellectualize it. It just happens, and it’s great.”

Salma looked stunning wearing a tulle gown covered in crystals on the front and back, featuring sheer cap sleeves, and showing her incredible physique with a sheer bustier top.

The actress had the perfect makeup look to compliment her blue ensemble, with a berry lip and a dark smokey eye. She also wore minimal jewelry, including a matching blue cocktail ring.

Antonio looked casual and chic, wearing a burgundy turtleneck sweater and a navy leather jacket, paired with black pants and black sneakers. Salma also talked about how happy she feels to be working with the actor again in her career. “Oh my God, it means so much to me,” she said about their time together on set, “I’m very proud of him.”