Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum fall in love in new ‘Magic Mike 3’ trailer

Magic Mike is back, with some new faces and storylines thrown in the mix. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, which is billed as the last part of the succesful trilogy, brings back Channing Tatum in one of the most pivotal roles of his career, adding in a new love interest, played by none other than Salma Hayek.

©Courtesy of Warner Bros.



Hayek plays a new and important role in the franchise.

On Tuesday, the film’s trailer debuted, showing off some of the main stories that will be featured in the film. The primary one is the addition of Salma Hayek, a wealthy woman who falls in love with Mike and helps him put together a show that empowers women and is filled with hot men (inspired by the real live show based on the film series).

The trailer shows Mike Lane bartending and broke, meeting up with Hayek, a wealthy socialite, with the two developing a relationship and her encouraging Mike to take his talents to the stage, helping him plan a strip show in London. “I want every woman who walks into this theater to feel that a woman can have whatever she wants whenever she wants,” she says in the trailer.

Tatum has spoken about the film in the past and has discussed Hayek’s role, which is incredibly important. “I want to have an equal, if not even more centralized female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to,” he said to People Magazine. “I don’t want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female’s experience and not Mike’s experience because it has been so much about Mike and the guys‘ experiences. These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention.”

Hayek’s role was previously played by Thandiwe Newton, who left the production earlier. According to rumors, Newton and Tatum often clashed on set.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is directed by Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first installment, and premieres on February 10th in theaters.