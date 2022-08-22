In an interview with Elle, Kravitz neither confirmed nor denied the relationship, but talked about Tatum’s work and personalty and why she wanted to work with him on her first film.

“Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, I think he’s a feminist,“ she said. ”You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary. And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.“