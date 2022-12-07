Salma Hayek celebrates her stepdaughter Mathilde Pinault’s achievements

Salma Hayek is proud of her stepdaughter, Mathilde Pinault. On her Instagram, she shared a clip of Pinault while on a horseback riding competition, and shared how proud she was of her achievements and skills.

The clip is taken from the Hubside Jumping Valence, a horseback riding competition in France where the focus lies on showjumping. The clip shows Pinault taking on several jumps and circuits, which she nails. Pinault is wearing the appropriate horseback riding outfit and rides atop a beautiful brown horse. “Congratulations Champ! We are so proud of you!” she captioned the post.

Pinault has been involved in horseback riding since she was a young girl, often sharing updates on her Instagram and social media. One of her most recent posts shows her getting ready for the last show of the year. “Coming home with a 7th place in the GP** with Dali and a 2nd place today with Nickel,” she captioned it. The photo shows Pinault and her horse and includes a clip of their performance together.

Mathilde Pinault is the daughter of François-Henri Pinault and Dorothée Lepère. The couple divorced in 2004 and had two children: Mathilde and François. François-Henri Pinault also has a son with Supermodel Linda Evangelista, who’s called Augustin James. He married Salma Hayek in the year 2009, with the two having their daughter, Valentina Paloma, born in the year 2007.