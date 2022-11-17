Salma Hayek looks stunning during the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 red carpet

Salma Hayek caught everyone’s attention during the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 in London. The Mexican actress wore a draped corseted red dress from the Vivienne Westwood Made-to-Order collection. Hayek’s stunning figure was in full display with the curve-hugging outfit.

The 56-year-old completed the look with pink drop earrings and high black satin platform heels. Her glam also featured the hair down with a middle part and a smoky eye.

©GettyImages



Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 on November 16, 2022 in London, England.

Salma Hayek is currently co-starring in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” billed as the last part of the successful trilogy starring Channing Tatum. Hayek portrayed the role of a wealthy woman who falls in love with Mike and helps him put together a show that empowers women and is filled with hot men (inspired by the live show based on the film series).

The trailer shows Mike Lane bartending and broke, meeting up with Hayek, a wealthy socialite, with the two developing a relationship and her encouraging Mike to take his talents to the stage, helping him plan a strip show in London. “I want every woman who walks into this theater to feel that a woman can have whatever she wants whenever she wants,” she says in the trailer.

©Courtesy of Warner Bros.





Tatum has spoken about the film in the past and has discussed Hayek’s role, which is incredibly important. “I want to have an equal, if not even more centralized female character for Mike to really play off of and almost to,” he said to People Magazine. “I don’t want to say, [to have her] take the baton, but really let the movie be about a female’s experience and not Mike’s experience because it has been so much about Mike and the guys‘ experiences. These movies are very, very female-forward. At least that is our intention.”