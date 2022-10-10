Salma Hayek hosts a special screening of ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’

Salma Hayek gathered a selected group of friends, including actors and directors, in a special screening of Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths. Ximena Lamadrid, Griselda Siciliani, Daniel Gimenez Cacho, Iker Sanchez Solano, Darius Khondji, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Ian Haydn Smith, and more, spoke at The Ham Yard Hotel on October 9, 2022, in London, England.

This new cinematic adventure, available on Netflix and in theaters, tells the story of the journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles. After receiving a prestigious international award, he is forced to return to his country of origin, not knowing that this simple trip will take him to an existing limit.

The film, starred by Daniel Giménez Cacho as Silverio Gama, shows the character facing intimate questions about identity, success, mortality, and the history of Mexico.

Daniel Gimenez Cacho attends a special screening of “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” hosted by Salma Hayek at The Ham Yard Hotel on October 9, 2022 in London, England.

