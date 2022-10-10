Salma Hayek Hosts Special Screening of "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"
Upcoming films

Salma Hayek hosts a special screening of ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’

Hayek gathered a selected group of friends, including actors and directors

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Salma Hayek gathered a selected group of friends, including actors and directors, in a special screening of Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths. Ximena Lamadrid, Griselda Siciliani, Daniel Gimenez Cacho, Iker Sanchez Solano, Darius Khondji, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Ian Haydn Smith, and more, spoke at The Ham Yard Hotel on October 9, 2022, in London, England.

Salma Hayek Hosts Special Screening of "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"©GettyImages
Ximena Lamadrid, Griselda Siciliani, Daniel Gimenez Cacho, Iker Sanchez Solano, Darius Khondji, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Ian Haydn Smith

This new cinematic adventure, available on Netflix and in theaters, tells the story of the journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles. After receiving a prestigious international award, he is forced to return to his country of origin, not knowing that this simple trip will take him to an existing limit.

New movies and shows

8 new shows starring powerful leading Latinas

Xolo Maridueña secures the role of Blue Beetle in HBO Max’s upcoming superhero movie

Diego Luna returns to the Star Wars universe for Disney+’s ‘Andor’

The film, starred by Daniel Giménez Cacho as Silverio Gama, shows the character facing intimate questions about identity, success, mortality, and the history of Mexico.

Salma Hayek Hosts Special Screening of "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"©GettyImages
Daniel Gimenez Cacho attends a special screening of “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” hosted by Salma Hayek at The Ham Yard Hotel on October 9, 2022 in London, England.

Enjoy the trailer below

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more