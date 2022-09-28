7 new shows starring powerful leading Latinas

Nowadays, there’s good TV all year round. This year has been particularly jampacked with blockbuster series and award darlings, but for those who are interested in watching shows that highlight Latinas in leading roles will find some exciting new shows this fall.

Latino representation is slowly improving, even though there’s still much work to be done. In 2022, only 3.1% of lead actors were Latinos, a damning statistic. Also, another study by Nielsen revealed that Latino viewers play a big role on influencing shows popularity. The study exposed that the most “bingeable” shows had Latinos in front and behind the cameras, from actors to producers.

Viewers seeking to be inspired by female protagonists will find several shows this upcoming fall season that will provide great entertainment and also place Latinas front and center. From strong roles like ‘La Reina del Sur’ played by Kate del Castillo to the iconic character of ‘Wednesday´ Addams played by Jenna Ortega.

Scroll below and have a look at some of the titles we’re most excited about:

La Reina del Sur

Kate del Castillo is back in “La Reina del Sur,” getting a lot of fans immeasurably excited. Del Castillo returns as Teresa Mendoza, a role she’s been playing since 2011 and picks up the story right where it left off in 2019, with Mendoza behind bars in the US. The series will premiere on October 18th, on Telemundo

Los Espookys

Created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen, “Los Espookys” is an ensemble series following a group of friends who are fans of horror and the occult, all with lighthearted and comedic results. Fabrega and Cassandra Ciangherotti play Tati and Ursula, two sisters that are vastly different yet fond of eachother. “Los Espookys” airs on HBO Max, with new episodes released every Sunday.

The White Lotus