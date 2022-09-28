7 new shows starring powerful leading Latinas

Nowadays, there’s good TV all year round. This year has been particularly jampacked with blockbuster series and award darlings, but for those who are interested in watching shows that highlight Latinas in leading roles will find some exciting new shows this fall.
Latino representation is slowly improving, even though there’s still much work to be done. In 2022, only 3.1% of lead actors were Latinos, a damning statistic. Also, another study by Nielsen revealed that Latino viewers play a big role on influencing shows popularity. The study exposed that the most “bingeable” shows had Latinos in front and behind the cameras, from actors to producers.
Viewers seeking to be inspired by female protagonists will find several shows this upcoming fall season that will provide great entertainment and also place Latinas front and center. From strong roles like ‘La Reina del Sur’ played by Kate del Castillo to the iconic character of ‘Wednesday´ Addams played by Jenna Ortega.
Scroll below and have a look at some of the titles we’re most excited about:
La Reina del Sur
Kate del Castillo is back in “La Reina del Sur,” getting a lot of fans immeasurably excited. Del Castillo returns as Teresa Mendoza, a role she’s been playing since 2011 and picks up the story right where it left off in 2019, with Mendoza behind bars in the US. The series will premiere on October 18th, on Telemundo
Los Espookys
Created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen, “Los Espookys” is an ensemble series following a group of friends who are fans of horror and the occult, all with lighthearted and comedic results. Fabrega and Cassandra Ciangherotti play Tati and Ursula, two sisters that are vastly different yet fond of eachother. “Los Espookys” airs on HBO Max, with new episodes released every Sunday.
The White Lotus
The second season of “The White Lotus” is back this October 30th. The new season follows a new cast of characters in a new location, led by Aubrey Plaza. This season finds a new batch of hotel guests in Italy, with the series creator Mike White calling it a “bedroom farce with teeth,” relying on the conflict of gender roles between friends and lovers.
Wednesday
“Wednesday” follows Wednesday Addams, of The Addams Family, on her first venture as the lead. She’ll be played by Jenna Ortega, marking the first time where a Latina inhabits the role. It premieres on November 23rd.
Andor
“Andor” is Disney+’s newest series, and has already acquired great reviews. While the lead is Diego Luna, Adria Arjona also stars as a mechanic and ally of Luna named Bix Caleen.
From Scratch
The Netflix romantic series stars Zoe Saldaña and premieres on October 21st. She plays an artist who falls in love with a chef in Italy, perfect to watch while cozy at home.
Vampire Academy
Venezuelan-American actress Daniela Nieves stars as Lissa Dragomir in the Peacock original series, Vampire Academy. The show follows the friendship of two young women finishing school and entering a vampire society, premiered on September 15, 2022.
Let The Right One In
Showtime original, “Let The Right One In” stars 11-year-old Madison Taylor Baez, who is best know for her role in the Netflix Show ”Selena The Series.” This rising young Latina actress will star in this Vampire series as Eleanor Kane, the daughter of Academy Award Nominated Mexican actor Demain Bichir.