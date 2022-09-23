What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Sep 23

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Andor (Disney+)

Diego Luna is back on Star Wars. Luna previously starred on “Rogue One,” one of the most beloved Star Wars prequels and solo stories, and returns to reprise his role of Cassian Andor, a rebel who ends up being instrumental in the fall of the Galactic Empire.

The Kardashians (Hulu)

“The Kardashians” can never stay off the air for too long. The reality series is back with more drama, complex relationships, and more babies, with its second season.

Athena (Netflix)

“Athena” is available to stream on Netflix, and it’s one of the most talked about films of the year. Set in a a small French suburb, the film follows three brothers grieving the death of their youngest sibling, who was recently killed by the police.

Reboot (Hulu)