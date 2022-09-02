What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Sep 2

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
Rings of Power (Prime Video)
The stakes are high for “Rings of Power,” a show that has the daunting task of adapting one of the world’s most beloved properties. Amazon spared no expense in its production, spending $715 million on its first season. According to early reviews, the money appears to have been well spent, delivering a show that’s grand and in line with the beloved Peter Jackson films. “Rings of Power” is set years before the story people know and love, following Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and a cast of new characters as they battle a rising new evil.
Elvis (HBO Max)
If you missed “Elvis” theater run, the controversial biopic is now available to stream on HBO Max. It stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker and an impressive Austin Butler as Elvis.
Devil in Ohio (Netflix)
Netflix’s new series is based on a novel by Daria Polatin and follows a psychiatrist (Emily Deschanel) who shelters a teenager as she awaits to be put in foster care. The teen’s arrival opens the door to some strange force and introduces the psychiatrist to a disturbing cult.
Burial (VOD)
If you’re into World War II movies with a horror tint, “Burial” might scratch the itch. The film follows a group of soldiers (Charlotte Vega and Tom Felton) tasked with delivering Hitler’s body to Stalin. Twist: there are some Nazi werewof soldiers standing in the way, a plot point that should paint a pretty accurate picture of whether or not this is the right film for you.
The Silence of the Lambs (Prime Video)
“The Silence of the Lambs” is streaming for free in Prime Video. The movie is an adaptation of Thomas Harris’ second Hannibal nove and follows Clarice Sterling (Jodie Foster) and her sudden involvement in the FBI, as she’s tasked with catching a serial killer and establishing a raport with Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a cannabalistic psychopath (Anthony Hopkins) who might be the only person capable of catching the elusive killer.
Clueless (Netflix)
Lastly, when looking for literary adaptations in a high school format, I have a couple of recommendations. “Clueless” is one of the best Jane Austen adaptations of all time, following Cher (Alicia Silverstone), a shallow popular girl, as she matchmakes her way through high school and learns a thing or two about herself.
10 Things I Hate About You (Hulu)
There’s also “10 Things I Hate About You,” a seminal Shakespeare adaptation that follows sisters Kat (Julia Styles) and Bianca (Larisa Oleynik), whose overprotective father bans them from attending the prom unless the two of them gets dates. While Bianca is beautiful and has a boyfriend, Kat is a feminist — back when being a feminist wasn’t cool — and a pariah. In comes in Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger), a guy with a bad boy reputation that Bianca’s boyfriend hires to make Kat fall in love with him.