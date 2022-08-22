Ismael Cruz Córdova: How the ‘Rings of Power’ star sacrificed it all to make his dreams come true

I saw a beautifully written Instagram post where you talked about this dream you’ve always had of being an elf. But people would say, “thats not posisble.” Tell me a little bit about that.

Yeah, I mean, I grew up in the mountains of Puerto Rico. I grew up quite poor- from living in houses with dirt floors to working as a child. I grew up surrounded by a difficult environment. Teenage mom, those kind of circumstances making my way through school. And sometime when I was, I think in middle school, the Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings came about. I saved all my money and bought the first DVD and DVD player that my family ever had. And I saw this film, and this film was just... I think it was a classic, so it definitely resonated and everybody knows how special it is. But all these circumstances that I had gone through in my life for some reason made me feel very connected to the elves. I grew up in that beautiful, although poor, just beautiful nature, surrounded by mountains and streams. And, now I would say that my best friend was this mango tree that I loved going to after school. And I was able to play as if I was in Rivendell, you know? So I said to myself, “I’m gonna... I’ll be an elf. One day, I’m gonna be an elf.” And it seemed to be laughable at the time because the truth is that there were no elves that I looked like, and people caught up to that and let me know very strongly that this was the case. And I had to put that dream- I thought I had squashed that dream but, it really was always a little flame. I made my way through school, into college, worked three jobs, got myself through NYU working. And then after that, I experienced a lot of difficulties even then, after college. I had to battle homelessness even, for many years, with couch surfing, and still, always kept that kind of desire to play this fantastical character. Then came 2019, and suddenly, I had this audition for Lord of the Rings. Which I did not know was an elf at first, and once they told me the day before my final audition that I was an elf, I felt this extremely full circle moment. I dove in, and here we are, sitting with HOLA, talking about this journey being a freaking elf (laughs).