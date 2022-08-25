What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - August 25th

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
Little Demon (Hulu)
From the creator of “Rick and Morty” comes “Little Demon,” an animated series following a young girl (Lucy DeVito) and the many complications that plague her life, among them, her relationship with her mother (Aubrey Plaza), the revelation that her absent father is actually the devil (Danny DeVito), and the fact that she’s the anti-christ.
Samaritan (Prime Video)
Sylvester Stallone stars in “Samaritan,” a movie following a retired and aging superhero who’s brought back in the game when a young boy discovers his secret.
Watcher (Shudder)
Starring Maika Monroe, “Watcher” follows a young actress who’s just moved to Bucharest with her boyfriend. As she adapts to her new life, she learns of a serial killer that’s stalking the streets and grows paranoid when a stranger begins to stalk her.
Disobedience (Netflix)
“Disobedience” will be available to stream on Netflix starting August 26. Starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, the film follows Ronit (Weisz), a woman who returns to her Orthodox Jewish community in London after the death of her father and reunites with Esti (McAdams), her childhood friend and former love.
Top Gun: Maverick (VOD)
If you’ve yet to see the biggest movie of the summer, “Top Gun: Maverick” is now streaming in all video on demand platforms. Starring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and a talented batch of young actors led by Miles Teller, the film expands on the 1986 classic, resulting in an incredibly fun and touching movie.
Robocop (Prime Video)
New to streaming on Prime Video is “Robocop,” the 2014 version. While this remake was eclipsed by the gigantic legacy of the original, it’s worth a watch if you’re a fan of futuristic dystopias. It stars Joel Kinnaman and Gary Oldman.
The Lord of The Rings series (HBO Max)
Lastly, as the world prepares for the release of “The Rings of Power,” you can catch up on the existing “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, which are streaming on HBO Max. They haven’t aged one bit and remain some of the best fantasy films of all time.