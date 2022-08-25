What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - August 25th

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Little Demon (Hulu)

From the creator of “Rick and Morty” comes “Little Demon,” an animated series following a young girl (Lucy DeVito) and the many complications that plague her life, among them, her relationship with her mother (Aubrey Plaza), the revelation that her absent father is actually the devil (Danny DeVito), and the fact that she’s the anti-christ.

Samaritan (Prime Video)

Sylvester Stallone stars in “Samaritan,” a movie following a retired and aging superhero who’s brought back in the game when a young boy discovers his secret.

Watcher (Shudder)

Starring Maika Monroe, “Watcher” follows a young actress who’s just moved to Bucharest with her boyfriend. As she adapts to her new life, she learns of a serial killer that’s stalking the streets and grows paranoid when a stranger begins to stalk her.

Disobedience (Netflix)