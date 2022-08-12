What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Aug 12

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Abbi Jacobson is back with a program of her own. Following the end of “Broad City,” Jacobson took her time to deliver a new project, turning in “A League of Their Own,” a TV show based on the legendary Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell and Geena Davis movie. Jacobson is the co-creator of the series and stars in it, telling the story of a team of female baseball players in the 40’s, with an expanded scope that accounts for race and sexuality.

Elvis (Prime Video)

Baz Luhrman’s awaited take on the king of rock and roll is finally streaming. “Elvis” stars an unrecognizable Austin Butler, a shoe-in for an Oscar next year, as the titular Elvis, with the film tracking his rise to fame.

Cosmic Love (Prime Video)

If you’re in need of a dating TV show, “Cosmic Love” is now streaming on Prime Video. The show brings much of the horniness and hot people these programs are known for, with a timely astrological twist.

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)