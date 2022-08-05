Rosie O’Donnell replies to her daughter’s TikTok, jokes she’ll share ‘some secrets’

Rosie O’Donnell has an answer for her daughter’s TikTok videos. The actress and TV personality replied to her daughter’s video that claiming she didn’t have a “normal” upbringing.

O’Donnell shared a clip where she addressed her daughter Vivienne directly. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal? I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal,” she said. “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!”

The video comes a few days after Vivienne shared a TikTok of her own, telling her followers that life with her mom was a bit weird. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything.”

“Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi, come on, you know that. Like, you know that,‘” Vivienne said. Still, she made it clear she loved her mom, even if she was a little kooky. “She has done so much for me, and I’m so incredibly, incredibly thankful for her, but one thing she’s not done is normal.”

Vivienne provided some examples, like the fact that a beautiful woman, whom O’Donnell called Mo, was always on her birthday parties. “I never had any idea who the f–k she was. … Then I find out it was Madonna all these years,” said Vivienne.

O’Donnell is the mother of five children, four with her former wife Kelly Carpenter, including Vivienne, Parker, Blake and Chelsea. Her fifth child is called Dakota, whom she had with her second wife Michelle Rounds, who passed away on September 2017.