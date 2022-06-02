Rosie O’Donnell shares a photo with her girlfriend on Instagram

Rosie O’Donnell kicked off Pride with a bang. The actress and TV personality wished her followers a happy Pride by sharing a photo of herself and her girlfriend Aimee.

The photo shows the two smiling at the camera. O’Donnell looks at the camera while Aimee hugs her from behind, showing off her bright pink hair. While Aimee’s Instagram is private, she’s an avid TikTok user. In the past, she’s shared clips of herself lip-synching to a Rosie O’Donnell audio clip.

O’Donnell teased their relationship a few days ago, sharing a photo of herself holding someone’s hand. “how’s ur weekend?,” she captioned the post, adding a hashtag that read Spokane. Per The Daily Mail, that photo was taken when O’Donnell was visiting Aimee’s family, who are based in Spokane, Washington.

This marks O’Donnell’s first relationship since she broke off her engagement to Elizabeth Rooney, in 2019. She’s been married twice before, to Kelli Carpenter and Michelle Rounds, and has five kids, Parker, 27, Chelsea, 24, Blake, 22, Vivienne, 19 and Dakota, 9. O’Donnell was married to Carpenter from 2004 to 2007, and to Rounds from 2012 to 2015.