Millie Bobby Brown on Will’s sexuality in Stranger Things: ‘He’s just a human being’

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown are opening up about fan speculations regarding Noah’s character Will, and his sexuality in the popular series ‘Stranger Things.’

Rumors started following the premiere of the new season of the Netflix show, with fans sharing on social media that creators Matt and Ross Duffer are characterizing Will as gay in season four.

The two actors shared their thoughts during a recent interview with Variety, revealing that it might be up to viewers interpretation, “I feel like they never really address it or blatantly say how Will is,” Noah said, referencing his character.

“I think what’s really nice about Will’s character is that he’s just a human being going through his own personal demons and issues,” Millie stated, while Noah shared, “I find that people do reach to put a label on him and just want to know, so badly, like, ‘Oh, and this is it.’ He’s just confused and growing up. And that’s what it is to be a kid.”

“I think that’s the beauty of it, that it’s just up to the audience’s interpretation, if it’s Will kind of just refusing to grow up and growing up slower than his friends, or if he is really gay,” the actor added.