Meet Taylor Zakhar Perez, the lead of Amazon’s upcoming gay rom-com

Taylor Zakhar Perez got cast in one of the most awaited movies of the year. The 30-year-old actor is starring in “Red, White, and Royal Blue,” a new Amazon romantic comedy based on the best-selling novel. Zakhar will star as Alex Claremont-Diaz, a bisexual Latino, who also happens to be the son of the President of the United States.

“Red, White and Royal Blue” was a groundbreaking success when it was first released in 2019. Written by Casey McQuiston, the novel follows the rivalry-turned-friendship-turned-romance between Claremont Diaz and Prince Henry of England, and the havoc it wreaks on the U.S./English relationships. The logline reads: “Handsome, charismatic, brilliant―his image is pure millennial-marketing gold for the White House. There’s only one problem: Alex has a long-running feud with his royal counterpart across the pond, Prince Henry (Galitzine). And when the tabloids get hold of a photo involving an altercation between the two, U.S./British relations take a turn for the worse. Heads of family, state, and other handlers devise a plan for damage control: staging a truce between the two rivals. What at first begins as a fake, Instragramable friendship grows into something more meaningful than either Alex or Henry could have imagined. Soon Alex finds himself hurtling into a secret romance with a surprisingly unstuffy Henry that could complicate his mother’s re-election campaign and upend two nations.”

Zakhar Perez is one of Hollywood’s up-and-coming actors, having started in a variety of successful projects. Most recently, Zakhar Perez starred in “The Kissing Booth 3,” alongside Jacob Elordi and Joey King. He is currently in the series “Minx” and has previously had roles in the series “Scandal,” “Awkward” and “iCarly.”