Zendaya looks sophisticated and chic with new haircut on the set of ‘Challengers’

Zendaya looks almost unrecognizable as she tranforms for her latest role, with photos making their way online this week.

The 25-year-old was photographed on the set of her upcoming film, Challengers, in Lynn, Massachusetts--just north of Boston--on Thursday, May 19.

The short, highlighted bob is a completely new look for the actress, who usually sports a long brunette hairstyle. Aside from the sophisticated cut, Zendaya was sporting her usual cozy clothes in the form of a oversized brown hoodie and a pair of black leggings.

Back in February, it was reported that the Euphoria actress would star alongside Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist in Challengers. The story follows Tashi (played by Zendaya), a former tennis player-turned coach, who turned her husband Art (Faist) from a mediocre player into Grand Slam champion.

After he slips into a losing streak, Tashi makes him compete in a Challengers event--one of the lowest levels on the pro tour--where he finds himself facing Patrick (O’Connor), Art’s former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend.

Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) is directing the film from a script by Justin Kuritzkes, making his feature-film screenwriting debut. Zendaya and Guadagnino are also producing the film alongside Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor of Pascal Pictures.

A release date has not yet been announced.

This project is the reason Zendaya wasn’t able to make it to the Met Gala this year, letting outlets know beforehand that her work obligations led to her skipping the biggest night in fashion.

“I’m sorry to disappoint my fans here but I will be working,” the actress told Extra when asked about this year’s Met Gala. “Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies. So I wish everyone the best.”

“I will be back eventually,” she teased, giving fans a little bit of hope. “I’ll keep delivering in other ways.”