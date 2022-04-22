Why Zendaya won’t be attending this year’s Met Gala

For the third year in a row, Zendaya will be missing the Met Gala.

The beloved style icon broke the news on Wednesday, during her show Euphoria’s For Your Consideration Emmys event.

“I’m sorry to disappoint my fans here but I will be working,” the actress told Extra when asked about this year’s Met Gala. “Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies. So I wish everyone the best.”

She also said that she will be busy playing tennis, referring to her upcoming movie Challengers, which follows a group of players competing for the Grand Slam.

“I will be back eventually,” she teased, giving us at least a little bit of hope.

But, as fans of the actress already know, Zendaya doesn’t need the Met Gala to get off some looks. She ensured the public she’d make up for her absense on and off the red carpet.

“I’ll keep delivering in other ways” she said, laughing.

The last time the 25-year-old attended the Met Gala was back in 2019, when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star wore a magical Cinderella gown that transformed colors. She walked the carpet alongside her Fairy Godmother and longtime stylist, Law Roach.

Z was a staple at the fashionable event from 2015 to 2019, but during last year’s Met Gala, she was off filming her hit show Euphoria, leading to her absense. The year prior, it was canceled due to the pandemic, leading to three years in a row without Zendaya.

Luckily, with all this work on her plate, the actress has boyfriend Tom Holland by her side to support her in every tough moment.

At the same For Your Consideration event, Zendaya touched on their relationship and gushed over just how supportive her other half is.