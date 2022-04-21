Zendaya gushes over ‘support and love’ she receives from boyfriend Tom Holland

Even though they’ve both been spending their time out of the spotlight recently, fans will be happy to hear that Zendaya and Tom Holland are still going strong.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress touched on their relationship on Wednesday, April 20, while talking to press during a Euphoria For Your Consideration event.
“I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need that,” she said when asked about her relationship with Holland, according to Hollywood Unlocked. “This isn’t an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free you up from it every now and then.”
Zendaya also talked about whether or not Tom actually was in the audience during Lexi’s play in Season 2, a screenshot which many fans believe to be photoshopped.
“Who knows,” she teased. “The world may never know.”
As fans of the couple know, both Zendaya and Tom have been trying to get him into an episode of Euphoria for a while, though it (seemingly) didn’t happen in Season 2.
“Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time, and it has not happened yet, and I’m very disappointed,” she said in December, according to reports from ET. Zendaya said her boyfriend visited the set of her HBO series “at least 30 times this season. He supported me through the whole season.”
Now, Zendaya will be the one supporting Holland as he prepares to star in the upcoming show, The Crowded Room.
The upcoming series has been called a “seasonal anthology” that “will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness,” per The Hollywood Reporter.
The first season is designed as a thriller based partially on showrunner Akiva Goldsman’s life and inspired by Daniel Keyes’ biography, The Minds of Billy Milligan. Tom will be one of the show’s executive producers, starting as a man named Danny Sullivan. Emmy Rossum, who is only 10 years older than the Spider-Man star, will play Tom’s mother on the show.