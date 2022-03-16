Tom Holland & Zendaya giggle as they watch their old audition tapes

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon appeared on a “Spider-Man: No Way Home” special feature. The three friends, who’ve appeared in the entire Sony-Disney trilogy, proceeded to watch their auditions tapes together, giggling their way through them.

Jacob, Zendaya and Tom at the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

“So we’re shooting Spider Man 3 and we’re all gonna sit down and watch our audition tapes,” said Tom at the start of the video, making Zendaya and Jacob groan. The first audition tape we see is Tom’s. This tape was likely recorded at some point in 2015, before Tom first appeared in “Captain America: Civil War.” The clip shows him looking very young and trying his best to sell his acting and athletic skills. He enters the frame with a back flip. “Wow!” say Zendaya and Jacob. At one point, he laughs and puts his hands on his chest, making Zendaya and Tom turn to eachother to make fun of the gesture.

Jacob Batalon’s tape made them laugh as well, with Zendaya pointing out how sweet he looked. “What a cutie!” she said. In the tape, Jacob introduces himself and then exits the frame, returning in character. He ends it his audition by saying “thank you,” something that both Zendaya and Tom found adorable.

Lastly, Zendaya’s tape is played. The video shows the three of them watching the tape intently. “Yeah, yours is just really good,” says Tom. “It’s like watching a really good audition tape,” Jacob says.

Tom, Zendaya and Jacob have been making films together since 2017, when the three starred in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The franchise launched their careers, with all of them having a lot of exciting projects lined up in the future. While Holland is starring in a Fred Astaire biopic, Zendaya will star in “Dune: Part Two” and “Euphoria.”