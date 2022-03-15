Catch never-before-seen moments between Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ bloopers

Fans cannot get enough of the interactions between Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland following their unexpected team-up in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, we have even more content from the trio thanks to bloopers from the making of the movie.

In new blooper reel clips shared exclusively with PEOPLE, all three actors are seen sharing laughs and sweet moments behind the scenes of the film, where they play different iterations of the famous Marvel superhero.

In one clip, Garfield sneaks up behind Maguire before giving him a hug as they both don their Spidey suits. As soon as he feels Andrew behind him, Tobey quickly bursts into a laugh, causing them both to giggle about the situation.

In another instance moment between the costars, Garfield does some dramatic breathing for an intense moment as Maguire watches his process. He starts laughing after a few seconds of silence, saying, “It is weird staring at you for that long!”

Fans will be happy to know that Holland and his costar/girlfriend Zendaya also share some scenes in the blooper real, proving they’re just as goofy together on set as they are in interviews.

In one clip, while trying to land during a scene in which Tom carries her character, Holland misses his footing, joking to Z, “Save me, M.J.!” The pair continue to laugh throughout the gag reel, with Holland saying toward the camera crew in one moment, “You’ve been rolling this whole time?”

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield both reprised their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man from their respective previous film franchises during No Way Home, joining Holland as he stars in the current string of films.

When Garfield spoke to Vanity Fair last month, he told the publication he “was just obsessed with what he was doing.” He revealed that he remembered thinking, “I have a full heart here, where I want Tobey to be impressed by me” while on set.