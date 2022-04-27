Zendaya and Tom Holland hold hands and go on a walk in Boston

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of Hollywood’s favorite couple. The two were spotted together in Boston, where Zendaya is currently shooting her film “The Challengers.” The two held hands as they went shopping.
Zendaya and Tom held hands on their walk, wearing comfortable clothes. Zendaya was wearing a cozy looking grey sweater, dark pants and white sneakers, while Tom wore a purple shirt tucked into dark slacks. He was also wearing sneakers.
Reportedly, Tom and Zendaya were out shopping, stopping by the Rolex and Cartier store located on Newbury Street.
Zendaya and Tom have been photographed in a variety of cities together, with the two supporting each other on their respective projects. “The Challengers” is directed by Luca Guadagnino, and it stars Zendaya as a retired tennis player who is now the coach of her husband (Mike Faist), and is responsible for transforming his career. After a failed performance, she enters him in a challengers tournament, where he has to play her ex and his former best friend (Josh O’Connor).
While Zendaya and Tom are very private about their relationship, they have discussed it with the media. When speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Zendaya said that Tom’s support is something she’s grateful for, and something that makes her life easier.
“I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need that,” Zendaya said. “This isn’t an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free you up from it every now and then.”