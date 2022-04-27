Zendaya and Tom Holland hold hands and go on a walk in Boston

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of Hollywood’s favorite couple. The two were spotted together in Boston, where Zendaya is currently shooting her film “The Challengers.” The two held hands as they went shopping.

©GrosbyGroup



Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted in Boston.

Zendaya and Tom held hands on their walk, wearing comfortable clothes. Zendaya was wearing a cozy looking grey sweater, dark pants and white sneakers, while Tom wore a purple shirt tucked into dark slacks. He was also wearing sneakers.

©GrosbyGroup



The two were spotted visiting stores in the city.

Reportedly, Tom and Zendaya were out shopping, stopping by the Rolex and Cartier store located on Newbury Street.

Zendaya and Tom have been photographed in a variety of cities together, with the two supporting each other on their respective projects. “The Challengers” is directed by Luca Guadagnino, and it stars Zendaya as a retired tennis player who is now the coach of her husband (Mike Faist), and is responsible for transforming his career. After a failed performance, she enters him in a challengers tournament, where he has to play her ex and his former best friend (Josh O’Connor).