Rosie O’Donnell takes her relationship with girlfriend Aimee Hauer to a new level!

Rosie O’Donnell is taking her romantic relationship to the next level! The actress shared a sweet video on social media with her girlfriend Aimee Hauer, celebrating her birthday and adding multiple photos from their happy moments together.

But it seems the couple wanted to make her love a little more official, as Aimee can be seen with a new tattoo on her arm dedicated to Rosie.

“Happy birthday beautiful,” the Hollywood star and comedian wrote in the video, with the song ‘Walking on Sunshine,’ sharing a close up of her girlfriend’s fresh tattoo next to a small black heart and other previous designs.

Fans of the actress wished happy birthday to Aimee in the comments, who was recently photographed with Rosie attending the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit in Los Angeles, making their red carpet debut and walking side by side.

The couple made their relationship public in early June, marking the first day of Pride Month. Rosie previously dated police officer Elizabeth Rooney in 2019, and shares 26-year-old Parker, 24-year-old Chelsea, 19-year-old Vivienne with her ex-wife Kelli Carpenter.

She also shares 9-year-old Dakota from her previous relationship with Michelle Rounds.