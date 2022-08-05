What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - August 5

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
Prey (Hulu)
“Prey” is one of the most exciting releases this week. The film is a prequel to the “Predator” franchise, starring Naru (Amber Midthunder), a Comanche warrior who faces off with the terrifying and tech-savvy alien. It’s directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who has experience reinvigorating franchises and crafting tense sequences.
The Sandman (Netflix)
Based on the revered Neil Gaiman comic book, ”The Sandman” follows Morpheus, the king of dreams, who’s spent years imprisoned and is trying to restore order to the kingdom of Dreaming, a place that humans visit while they sleep, filled with a lot of weird stuff. While the premise sounds crazy, fans of Gaiman’s work have been waiting for this adaptation since the ‘90s, with many claiming that the final product is well worth the wait.
Riverdale (Netflix)
The sixth season of “Riverdale” is coming to Netflix this Sunday. The series, which plans to end at some point in 2023, is too weird to recap but it follows a group of friends who are brought together by a mysterious death, which reveals a dark underbelly in their town.
Uncoupled (Netflix)
“Uncoupled” is Darren Star’s newest series (creator of “Sex and the City” and “Emily in Paris”) starring Neil Patrick Harris as a gay man who, after being dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years, must learn how to navigate the modern dating world.
They/Them (Peacock)
“They/Them” is a now available on Peacock, following a group of queer teens in a gay conversion camp, where some weird stuff starts happening.
Licorice Pizza (Hulu)
Lastly, a couple of Academy Award-nominated films are available on different streaming sites. “Licorice Pizza” is available on Hulu, following Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) a 15-year-old in love with a woman who’s 10 years his senior.
Belfast (HBO Max)
“Belfast” is available on HBO Max. The film, nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars, follows a young boy and his family during The Troubles in Ireland.