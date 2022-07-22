What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - July 22

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

The Gray Man (Netflix)

The Russo brothers, directors of films like “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: End Game”, are back with their latest movie. “The Gray Man” stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, two former CIA agents who chase and fight each other all over the world. Ana de Armas co-stars.

The Last Movie Stars (HBO Max)

If you’re into old Hollywood and Ethan Hawke, “The Last Movie Stars” might be what you’re looking for. Directed by Hawke, the documentary follows the marriage of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward and their impact on Hollywood.

Anything’s Possible (Prime Video)

“Anything’s Possible” is a new kind of high school movie, following a newly-out trans girl (Eva Reign) and her crush on a boy. It’s also Billy Porter’s directorial debut.

Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)