What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - July 22

The Gray Man (Netflix)
The Russo brothers, directors of films like “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: End Game”, are back with their latest movie. “The Gray Man” stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, two former CIA agents who chase and fight each other all over the world. Ana de Armas co-stars.
The Last Movie Stars (HBO Max)
If you’re into old Hollywood and Ethan Hawke, “The Last Movie Stars” might be what you’re looking for. Directed by Hawke, the documentary follows the marriage of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward and their impact on Hollywood.
Anything’s Possible (Prime Video)
“Anything’s Possible” is a new kind of high school movie, following a newly-out trans girl (Eva Reign) and her crush on a boy. It’s also Billy Porter’s directorial debut.
Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)
“Rap Sh!t” is Issa Rae’s newest series, a comedy that follows two estranged friends as they try to make it in the Rap industry.
Trying (Apple TV)
The third season of “Trying” is now available on Apple TV. The series follows a couple (Esther Smith and Rafe Spall) who, after being unable to have a baby, decide to adopt one.
Milkwater (Hulu)
Newly available on Hulu, “Milkwater” follows the strange relationship that forms between a woman (Molly Bernard) and a gay man (Patrick Breen) as she rashly offers to be his surrogate.
Primal (HBO Max)
Lastly, “Primal” is available on HBO Max. The animated series is created by Genndy Tartakovsky, one of the most beloved animators in the industry, creator of shows like “Dexter’s Laboratory” and “Samurai Jack.” “Primal” is set in a prehistoric era, and focuses on the relationship between a man and a tyrannosaurus. Season two premiered on July 21st.