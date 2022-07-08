What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - July 8

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
Boo, Bitch (Netflix)
Starring Lana Condor and Zoe Colletti, “Boo, Bitch” is an 8 episode series that follows two best friends and wall flowers in their senior year of high school, who are planning to make a change and have the best year of their lives. Twist: one of them dies and comes back as a ghost, throwing a wrench in their plans.
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The “Breaking Bad” spinoff is back for its sixth and final season. The beloved series is the rare example of a show that lives up to and might even exceed it’s revered predecessor. It stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn and “Breaking Bad” vet Giancarlo Esposito.
Chad (TBS)
Much like “PEN15,” “Chad” is a coming age comedy starring an adult woman playing the role of a teen. That’s where similarities end though, with “Chad” focusing on a young Persian boy (Nasim Pedrad) as he grows up, deals with school and his mother’s dating life.
Black Bird (Apple TV)
“Black Bird” is Apple TV’s latest series, starring Taron Egerton and the late Ray Liotta in one of his final roles. The true-crime series follows James Keene (Egerton), a drug dealer who ends up in prison facing a 10 year sentence without the possibility of parole. A few months later, he is offerred an opportunity – he is asked to transfer to a maximum security prison and secure a confession from a suspected serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser) in order to earn his freedom.
Moonhaven (AMC+)
“Moonhaven” is the latest series for sci-fi fans, following a group of “Mooners” (residents of the Moon, who’ve managed to build a utopia over the course of a century) relocating to Earth, trying to help their neighbors rebuild their planet. It stars Joe Manganiello, Nina Barker Francis and Dominic Monaghan.
Mad Max: Fury Road (HBO Max)
“Mad Max: Fury Road” is now streaming on HBO Max. The beloved film follows Furiosa (Charlize Theron) as she escorts a group of women (Zoe Kravitz and Riley Keough, just to name a few) to safety, all the while avoiding and battling desert Vikings that ride atop insane looking cars. It’s the kind of thing you have to see in order to understand how cool it is.
Killing Eve (Hulu)
Lastly, “Killing Eve” is streaming in its entirety on Hulu. The series, which controversially concluded this year, follows the relationship between Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a MI6 agent and an assassin, who are obsessed with each other.