What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - July 8

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Boo, Bitch (Netflix)

Starring Lana Condor and Zoe Colletti, “Boo, Bitch” is an 8 episode series that follows two best friends and wall flowers in their senior year of high school, who are planning to make a change and have the best year of their lives. Twist: one of them dies and comes back as a ghost, throwing a wrench in their plans.

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The “Breaking Bad” spinoff is back for its sixth and final season. The beloved series is the rare example of a show that lives up to and might even exceed it’s revered predecessor. It stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn and “Breaking Bad” vet Giancarlo Esposito.

Chad (TBS)

Much like “PEN15,” “Chad” is a coming age comedy starring an adult woman playing the role of a teen. That’s where similarities end though, with “Chad” focusing on a young Persian boy (Nasim Pedrad) as he grows up, deals with school and his mother’s dating life.

Black Bird (Apple TV)