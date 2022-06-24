What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - June 24

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (Netflix)

For those who can’t resist international Netflix series, there’s “Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area,” a show that mixes the beloved Spanish series with some K-Drama. The series follows the original series beat pretty closely, adding in some Korean cultural flourishes that elevate it from lesser remakes.

Westworld (HBO Max)

“Westworld” is back for a fourth season. The HBO juggernaut expands on its mythology, adding in new settings, characters and timelines. You never know what’s going on but you won’t find a more good-looking show.

Loot (Apple TV+)

The series, starring Maya Rudolph, who plays a billionaire that becomes a laughing stock when her husband publicly cheats on her.

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Hulu)