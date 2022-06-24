What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - June 24

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (Netflix)
For those who can’t resist international Netflix series, there’s “Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area,” a show that mixes the beloved Spanish series with some K-Drama. The series follows the original series beat pretty closely, adding in some Korean cultural flourishes that elevate it from lesser remakes.
Westworld (HBO Max)
“Westworld” is back for a fourth season. The HBO juggernaut expands on its mythology, adding in new settings, characters and timelines. You never know what’s going on but you won’t find a more good-looking show.
Loot (Apple TV+)
The series, starring Maya Rudolph, who plays a billionaire that becomes a laughing stock when her husband publicly cheats on her.
Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Hulu)
“Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” recreates the 1986 nuclear disaster with a mix of old footage and contemporary interviews, showing the impact and the different perspectives of people involved in the devastation.
Menudo: Forever Young (HBO Max)
“Menudo: Forever Young” tracks the rise and fall of one of the world’s most impactful boy bands, and the controversy and abuse allegations that plagued their manager Edgardo Diaz.
Queer as Folk (Peacock)
Based on the iconic British series, “Queer as Folk” is set in New Orleands and follows a group of queer friends after a shooting in a queer nightclub.
Would It Kill You to Laugh? (Peacock)
Lastly, there’s “Would It Kill You to Laugh,” a comedy sketch special written and starring John Early and Kate Berlant. In it, the two play exaggerated versions of themselves as they reunite following a public fallout.