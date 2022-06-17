What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - June 17

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
Spiderhead (Netflix)
Directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also directed “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Spiderhead” stars Miles Teller and Chris Hemsworth and is set in a futuristic prison, where researchers experiment on prisoners that have committed grave crimes.
Halftime (Netflix)
Jennifer Lopez’s documentary is finally available to stream on Netflix. The documentary follows her preparation for the Superbowl Halftime Show and serves as a refresher on JLo’s impressive and pioneering career.
Love, Victor (Hulu & Disney+)
“Love, Victor” is back for its third and final season. The sweet series, trailing Victor, a Latino gay kid, is also available to stream in Disney+, widening its scope to a wider and younger audience.
The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon)
Based on a YA novel written by Jenny Han, who wrote the uber-successful “To All The Boys I Loved” series, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” follows Belly, a teen who spends every summer in a town in North Carolina with her family. Everything changes the summer she turned 16, finding that, upon her return to the town, all of her relationships have shifted.
Father of the Bride (HBO Max)
Remaking the classic Steve Martin film, “Father of the Bride” reimagines the same story with a Latino family. It stars Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona and Diego Boneta.
Irma Vep (HBO Max)
Starring Alicia Vikander, “Irma Vep” takes inspiration from the movie “Irma Vep”, directed by Oliver Assayas, who also directs the series. The show follows Mira, an actress who gets cast in a film and struggles to separate herself from the role she’s playing.
The Worst Person in the World (Hulu)
Lastly, the Academy Award-nominated movie is available to stream on Hulu. “The Worst Person in the World” follows Julie, a young woman, as she goes through different loves and passions in her 20s.