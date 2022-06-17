What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - June 17

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Spiderhead (Netflix)

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also directed “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Spiderhead” stars Miles Teller and Chris Hemsworth and is set in a futuristic prison, where researchers experiment on prisoners that have committed grave crimes.

Halftime (Netflix)

Jennifer Lopez’s documentary is finally available to stream on Netflix. The documentary follows her preparation for the Superbowl Halftime Show and serves as a refresher on JLo’s impressive and pioneering career.

Love, Victor (Hulu & Disney+)

“Love, Victor” is back for its third and final season. The sweet series, trailing Victor, a Latino gay kid, is also available to stream in Disney+, widening its scope to a wider and younger audience.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon)