What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - June 3

Fire Island (Hulu)
“Fire Island” is a retelling of “Pride and Prejudice,” only set in present Fire Island and centered on a gay love story. The movie stars and was written by Joel Kim Booster and is directed by Andrew Ahn, known for his touching independent movies. It also co-stars SNL MVP Bowen Yang.
The Boys (Prime Video)
“The Boys” is back for its third season. The series explores superheroes from a completely different angle than the one we’re used to, with a healthy serving of cynicism and violence.
Pistol (Hulu)
“Pistol” tells the story of “The Sex Pistols” and how the band came to be one of the biggest names in Punk history. The series was directed by Danny Boyle and it co-stars “Game of Thrones” Maisie Williams.
X (Prime Video)
“X” is one of the best films of the year. A spiritual successor to “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” it follows a group of pornstars in the ‘70s whose plans of making a movie are derailed when they stay at a mysterious couple’s cabin.
Top Gun (Prime Video)
“Top Gun: Maverick” is the country’s biggest film and thus a perfect opportunity to revisit the 1986 original, starring Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer.
Total Recall (HBO Max)
Newly available in HBO Max is “Total Recall,” a sci-fi classic and one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s best roles. The movie follows Douglas Quaid, a bored construction worker who gets false memories implanted as a way of experiencing something exciting. Things don’t go as planned.
The Alien series (Hulu)
Lastly, the entire Alien series is available on Hulu, leaving you with the perfect weekend binge. The series is made up of “Alien,” “Aliens,” “Alien 3” and “Alien: Resurrection,” and it’s pretty crazy but it boasts some of the innovative directors in the industry.