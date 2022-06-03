What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - June 3

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Fire Island (Hulu)

“Fire Island” is a retelling of “Pride and Prejudice,” only set in present Fire Island and centered on a gay love story. The movie stars and was written by Joel Kim Booster and is directed by Andrew Ahn, known for his touching independent movies. It also co-stars SNL MVP Bowen Yang.

The Boys (Prime Video)

“The Boys” is back for its third season. The series explores superheroes from a completely different angle than the one we’re used to, with a healthy serving of cynicism and violence.

Pistol (Hulu)

“Pistol” tells the story of “The Sex Pistols” and how the band came to be one of the biggest names in Punk history. The series was directed by Danny Boyle and it co-stars “Game of Thrones” Maisie Williams.

X (Prime Video)