What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - May 20

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Now and Then (HBO Max)

Starring a bilingual cast made up of the likes of Rosie Perez, Maribel Verdú, and Marina de Tavira, “Now and Then” follows a police investigation into a strange event that occurred to six college friends on the night of their graduation. 20 years later, they’re all brought together by their shared past.

The Valet (Hulu)

Starring Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving, “The Valet” follows an unlucky valet who stumbles into a couple’s quarrel between a billionaire and a starlet, ending up in a paparazzi photograph. In order to prevent the scandal from going public, the actress enlists him to be her fake boyfriend.

Love on the Spectrum U.S. (Netflix)

“Love on the Spectrum” is a successful Australian reality series, trailing people on the Autism spectrum, who are desperate for finding love. The new show follows that same format and is made by the same team, this time set in America.

Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)