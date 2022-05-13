What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - May 13

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Hacks (HBO Max)

“Hacks” is back for its awaited second season. The show, starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, was a success in its first season, earning Emmys and Golden Globes for its performances and writing. Season 2 has big shoes to fill, picking up where Deborah (Smart) and Ava (Einbender) left off, as the two go on the road to revive Deborah’s stand up career.

The Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO Max)

Based on Audrey Niffenegger’s best selling novel, “The Time Traveler’s Wife” is HBO’s new series, following the love story of Clare (Rose Leslie) and Henry (Theo James), with a twist. He’s a time traveler and can’t control when and where he travels.

Senior Year (Netflix)

Rebel Wilson’s new movie is available on Netflix. “Senior Year” follows Stephanie (Wilson) a cheerleader who falls into a coma. She wakes up 20 years later and decides she wants to go back to high school and recuperate all of the experiences she missed out on. Logically.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix)