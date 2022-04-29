What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - April 29

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

“Grace and Frankie” is back for its last season. The series, which started off as an unlikely friendship between two women whose husbands start dating eachother, has moved past its initial premise and relies on the hilarious dynamic between its two leads, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Crush (Hulu)

Hulu has acquired a good amount of progressive teen films, from “Sex Appeal” to “Plan B.” “Crush” is their latest, starring Rowan Blanchard as a teen lesbian struggling to choose between two very different girls.

Under the Banner of Heaven (Hulu)

Andrew Garfield is capping off his incredibly stacked past couple of years with “Under the Banner of Heaven.” The series is a crime drama, following a detective who experiences a crisis of faith after getting involved in the murder of a mother and her daughter, and the involvement of The Church of the Latter-day Saints.

Undone (Prime Video)