What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - April 29

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
“Grace and Frankie” is back for its last season. The series, which started off as an unlikely friendship between two women whose husbands start dating eachother, has moved past its initial premise and relies on the hilarious dynamic between its two leads, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.
Crush (Hulu)
Hulu has acquired a good amount of progressive teen films, from “Sex Appeal” to “Plan B.” “Crush” is their latest, starring Rowan Blanchard as a teen lesbian struggling to choose between two very different girls.
Under the Banner of Heaven (Hulu)
Andrew Garfield is capping off his incredibly stacked past couple of years with “Under the Banner of Heaven.” The series is a crime drama, following a detective who experiences a crisis of faith after getting involved in the murder of a mother and her daughter, and the involvement of The Church of the Latter-day Saints.
Undone (Prime Video)
“Undone” is back with a second season, continuing the story of Alma (Rose Salazar), who, after suffering a car accident, develops a strange relationship with reality.
Barry (HBO Max)
After a seriously long break, “Barry” is back for a third season. The acclaimed series follows Barry (Bill Hader), a hitman who, while on a job, stumbles into an acting class and accidentally encounters his life’s purpose.
Gentleman Jack (HBO Max)
Inspired by the real journals of Anne Lister, “Gentleman Jack” follows Anne (Suranne Jones), a lesbian living in the 1800s, unable to cower under society’s expectations.
The Baby (HBO Max)
Eerie babies are a horror trope for a reason. They’re terrifying. “The Baby” capitalizes on these fears, following Natasha (Michelle de Swarte), a woman who unexpectedly gets stuck with a baby.